Level Up webinar series help guide local business owners

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Shore business community is invited to attend the Tahoe Chamber’s Level UP Webinar: Navigating New Employer Legislations from noon to 1 p.m. June 16.

Presented by Larry Sidney and Lori Daniels with MacLean Financial Group, this session will help business owners navigate and determine the next steps on two tricky but potentially very beneficial pieces of legislation: (1) California Retirement Plan Mandate and (2) 2020/2021 Employee Retention Credit.

Through this Level UP webinar, attendees will gain knowledge and expert guidance to make the appropriate business decisions that consider the two new legislation’s impacts, options, and qualifications.

The State of California mandated retirement plan was designed to encourage employees to save for retirement. Yearly phase-in was introduced with participation deadlines for employers based on the number of full-time and part-time employees. This year, employers with 50 or more employees are due to adopt a retirement plan by June 30. Employers with five or more employees are due to participate by June 30.

The Employee Retention Credit is a business relief provision that was included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) passed in March last year.





Level UP Webinars are $10 for chamber members and $20 for non-chamber members. To register, visit tahoechamber.org/events .

Source: Tahoe Chamber