Liberty awards scholarships

Liberty Utilities recently awarded several scholarships to local students.

South Tahoe High School graduate David Holmes and Lake Tahoe Community College student Justin Pease each received a scholarship from the utility provider, which serves South Lake Tahoe and other areas. This is the sixth consecutive year Liberty has awarded the scholarships.

Other recipients include Ryland Lubin, North Tahoe High School; Megan Burrill, Truckee High School; Crystal Lowe-Rasmussen, Coleville High School; Cassandra Garcia, Loyalton High School; and Eric Jacobsen, Portola High School.

Each high school senior received a $500 award, and the community college student received a $750 award.

"We're very pleased to once again offer these scholarships to deserving students," Greg Sorensen, president of Liberty Utilities-California, said in a press release. "We truly enjoy supporting the communities we serve in this manner."