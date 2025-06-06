Liberty demonstrates power shutoff preparedness through tabletop exercise

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Wednesday, May 28, Liberty hosted a comprehensive Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) Tabletop Exercise. The goal was to strengthen coordination, communication, and response procedures alongside agencies and community partners to help keep our communities safe as possible.

Participants included representatives from the South Tahoe Public Utility District, Lake Tahoe Unified School District, Southwest Gas, Barton Hospital, Lukins Water, City of South Lake Tahoe, CAL FIRE, California Public Utilities Commission, South Lake Tahoe Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), NV Energy, and Fire Dawg Emergency Support Services.

On Wednesday, May 28, Liberty hosted a comprehensive Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) Tabletop Exercise. Provided / Liberty

Together, these partners reviewed and provided feedback on Liberty’s PSPS protocols—from customer notifications and power shutoff procedures to equipment patrols, system restoration, and re-energization. The exercise not only enhanced operational readiness but also reinforced critical relationships with local agencies and first responders.

“Although a PSPS is a rare and extreme measure, preparedness is essential,” said Liberty President Eric Schwarzrock. “Exercises like this help us prepare to act swiftly and communicate clearly to keep our communities safe when it matters most.”

When extreme weather or environmental conditions increase wildfire risk beyond safe thresholds, a PSPS may be necessary to protect communities. To learn more about PSPS and how you can prepare, visit Liberty’s PSPS specific webpage: https://california.libertyutilities.com/north-lake-tahoe/residential/safety/electrical/public-safety-power-shutoffs.html