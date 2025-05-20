Liberty earns Tree Line USA Utility status for championing community, environmental safety

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – Liberty announced its official recognition as a Tree Line USA Utility by the Arbor Day Foundation, a distinction awarded to utilities that demonstrate excellence in tree care, community engagement, and safe, reliable service. This honor reflects Liberty’s long-term commitment to sustainable vegetation management that not only protects power lines and other electrical infrastructure, but also enhances the health of local forests and prioritizes the safety of the communities Liberty serves.

What Does This Mean for You?

Liberty was named a Tree Line USA Utility for utilizing vegetation management practices that uphold its commitment to increasing service reliability, reducing wildfire risks, and promoting a healthier environment in the communities it serves.

To earn Tree Line USA recognition, Liberty meets rigorous standards, including:

Quality Tree Care: Liberty uses industry-approved pruning techniques and has adopted quality controls that protect tree health and support long-term reliability. Liberty also collaborates with other urban forest advocates who strive to enhance the positive impact of vegetation management.

Integrated Vegetation Management: Liberty's proactive, science-based approach includes site assessments, monitoring, and thoughtful intervention to minimize risk and support biodiversity.

Annual Worker Training: Liberty employees and contractors who perform vegetation work are regularly trained so that safety and best practices are consistently applied.

Community Engagement and Education: Through public outreach and programs like the "Right Tree, Right Place" campaign, Liberty empowers customers to make informed choices about tree planting and care near utility lines.

Tree-Based Energy Conservation: The Community Canopy Program helps homeowners plant shade trees that may help lower energy usage and improve air quality.

Arbor Day Observance: Liberty's arborists would say that every day is Arbor Day, but Liberty takes pride in hosting or participating in a special event each Arbor Day.

After years of dedicated work by the Vegetation Management Team, this recognition affirms that Liberty’s practices are environmentally responsible and directly support customers’ needs through increased system reliability, reduced wildfire risk, and healthier landscapes.

Liberty believes responsible tree care is a shared investment in a safer, greener future.