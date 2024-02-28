Liberty encourages customers to prepare for the approaching winter weather

Severe winter weather has been forecast starting Thursday, February 29, and is expected to last through Sunday, March 3. The high winds and heavy snow may produce hazardous conditions and increase the potential for power outages. Poor road conditions, challenges accessing remote areas,

heavy snow, falling trees, and/or the nature of repairs required may result in extended power outages. As such, it is important for you to prepare now.

Here are some tips to help you prepare:

water, warm clothing, blankets, and more. Store at least a 48-hour supply of non-perishable food and water.

facilities, hospitals, and nearest accessible transportation. Consider creating a support network of people who can help you in the event of a disaster. Keep a contact list in your emergency kit and on your electronic device. Keep your cell phones and other electronic devices fully charged. Consider purchasing a back-up

battery device to extend the use of your electronic devices.

proper ventilation. For carbon monoxide safety tips, please visit our Carbon Monoxide Safety page. Keep your contact information on file up-to-date to receive text, email, and voice notifications in

the map. For more helpful information, visit our Outage Tips page.

In the event of a power outage, here are some tips:

power is still on, check your circuit breaker panel or fuse box. If the problem is not a blown fuse or tripped circuit breaker, call Liberty to report the outage. Keep access to your panel clear of snow to help expedite repairs.

Account user to view and access the outage map) or by calling 1-844-245-6868. Stay at least 30 feet away from downed wires and report them by calling 1-844-245-6868.

Follow the power line safety tips in our video. Learn how Liberty restores power and why it may take a while for your power to return.

situations to determine repairs needed. Liberty will provide an ERT when available. ERTs are subject to change as new developments arise. Power restoration may occur before or

after an ERT depending on weather, access, and repairs.

We understand that losing power is inconvenient. Liberty works hard to provide you with safe and

reliable service and prepares for potential storm impacts. Additional crews assist as needed with outage

response. We monitor the weather closely so we can respond accordingly. Our linemen and additional

crews are staged throughout our service territory, ready to respond to outages.

In the event of an outage, our crews will work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

Forecasts can change rapidly. Please stay tuned to your local news sources and take steps now to

prepare for potential winter weather outages.