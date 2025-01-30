Liberty helps feed the community

Bread & Broth’s mission is to ease hunger in our community and thanks to our many donors, Bread & Broth (B&B) has been able to provide not only two hot, well-balanced meals accompanied by food ‘giveaway’ bags weekly but also to provide nutritious kid-friendly food to the vulnerable children in our community.

Helping others, no matter their circumstances is a fundamental principle guiding the Bread & Broth organization’s volunteers and those who financially support our programs. Since 2011, B&B has provided the community with the opportunity to both financially support and participate in serving the community through our Adopt A Day of Nourishment program. Over the years, many individuals, families, businesses, and organizations have sponsored an Adopt A Day (AAD), and in many cases, they have hosted more than one sponsorship meal a year.

Left to right: Peter Stoltman, Kate Marrone, Breanna Kelly, Bryan Early, Lee Kiolbasa, Adam Kiolbasa Provided

One such sponsor is Liberty, which has been hosting up to six (6) AAD sponsorships annually since 2018. On Monday, January 20th, Liberty hosted its first AAD meal of 2025, donating the $350 sponsorship fee and sending Liberty team members to help the B&B volunteers with the meal’s setup, serving, and takedown/cleanup.

The Liberty AAD sponsor crew included Bryan Early, Breanna Kelly, Adam Kiolbasa, Lee Kiolbasa, Kate Marrone, and Peter Stoltman, and as always, they were a great help at the meal and were terrific in welcoming and serving the evening’s dinner guests.

“It’s a pleasure to be able to serve the community,” shared Peter. “Everyone is so happy and grateful to Bread & Broth for providing the meal and the food to take home.”

Bread & Broth strives to ensure not only that everyone receives nutritious food but that the experience for both the dinner guests and everyone that volunteers is positive and safe. Our meals are meant not only to provide food but to create an environment that encourages the social interaction that supports the mental well-being of those who attend.

Thank you to Liberty for your on-going involvement in Bread & Broth’s efforts to ease hunger and brighten the day for those we serve.