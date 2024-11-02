Liberty Hosts Bread & Broth BBQ Rib Dinner

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Bread & Broth’s volunteer cooks take tremendous pride in the meals they prepare, and the cooks always enjoy and appreciate the compliments they receive from the evenings’ dinner guests. So, when the B&B cooks for the Monday Meal on October 21st heard that some of the evening’s diners said that the meal’s BBQ ribs were on par with ribs served at the best BBQ restaurants in the South Lake Tahoe area, they were really pleased.

Left to right: Shannon Colette Lee, Bryan Early, Jennifer Guenther, Linda Barberi, James Martin. Provided

The dinner guests also give a big round of applause to Liberty, the evening’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment (AAD) host, as their sponsorship for the evening meal was announced. Representing Liberty were team members Linda Barberi, Bryan Early, Jennifer Guenther, Shannon Colette Lee, and James Martin. Listing to the applause, the AAD sponsor team members were touched by the appreciation they received from those enjoying the evening meal.

According to Bryan, “It’s an honor and pleasure to serve and give back to our vibrant community alongside my colleagues at Liberty. Supporting this impactful meal program provided by the Bread & Broth organization is a wonderful way to help others.”

Liberty and its team members are big supporters of Bread & Broth Monday Meal and generally host six Adopt A Day sponsorships annually.

The Liberty team members are always a welcome group at the Monday Meal. Some Liberty folks enjoy the experience so much that they are repeat volunteers when Liberty is sponsoring a dinner. Thank you to Liberty for their support of employee community volunteerism and to the Liberty team members for generously giving their time to help others.

For more information on volunteer and donation opportunities, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org .