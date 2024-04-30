Liberty hosts Bread & Broth Monday Meal

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The 101 dinner guests at St. Theresa’s Bread & Broth meal on Monday, April 22nd were treated to both a great meal served by Liberty team members and B&B volunteers and great live music. Sponsoring their second Adopt A Day of Nourishment (AAD) for this year, Liberty’s AAD sponsor team Included Jennifer Guenther, her daughter Rio Guenther, Lee Kiolbasa, and Nick Musick.

“Some of Tahoe’s best food,” exclaimed Lee Kiolbasa while he was on the serving line helping to fill the dinner trays with BBQ chicken legs, creamed corn, French fries, coleslaw, and rolls. Adding that “It has been my pleasure to provide support for Bread & Broth’s dinner from Liberty.”

Left to right: Lee Kiolbasa, Jennifer Guenther, Rio Guenther, Nick Musick. Provided

Jennifer Guenther, Liberty’s liaison/coordinator with Bread & Broth, also commented on the meal and music. “Another great meal service and the Frank Sinatra songs added a very special element.” The wonderfully performed Sinatra songs were provided by Mickey Holiday who is sharing his musical talents every 4th Monday of the month by performing from 4 to 5:30 p.m. during the meal service for the enjoyment of not only the dinner guests but all of the volunteers as well. The donation of his time and talents is very much appreciated and adds a very special touch to the dinner event.

Sponsoring Adopt A Day of Nourishments is just a small portion of the sense of community that Liberty fosters. As published, “Liberty is dedicated to improving the communities we serve through engagement, volunteerism, and supporting local businesses and non-profits.” Bread & Broth’s experience with the Liberty team members has always been positive and their efforts to be helpful and welcoming to the dinner guests are greatly appreciated by the B&B volunteers and the dinner guests.

Thank you to our local Liberty business for their community involvement and emphasis on being responsible and contributing members of our Lake Tahoe South Shore community.

For information on volunteer and donation opportunities, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org .