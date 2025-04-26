Liberty hosts Bread & Broth Monday Meal

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Easing hunger in the Lake Tahoe South Shore community is the mission of Bread & Broth, an all-volunteer, charitable ministry of St. Theresa Catholic Church. Founded in 1989, the organization is now touching the lives of over 450 vulnerable members of our small community on a weekly basis through our twice weekly hot meal services and our B&B 4 Kids program which provides healthy, kid-friendly food weekly to children from the ages of 18 months through 18 years of age.

The organization began its mission by serving a simple weekly meal at St. Theresa Gace Hall that has evolved into a full-course, nutritional meal that is served every Monday of the year. To involve the community and to help raise funds to support the Monday Meal, B&B initiated the Adopt A Day of Nourishment (AAD) program in 2011 and through the committed and generous support of local individuals, families, organizations, churches, and businesses, every Monday Meal since 2012 has been hosted by an AAD sponsor.

Left to right: Cindy Romos, Melissa Ludmer, Jennifer Guenther, Peter Stoltman, James Martin Provided

“What a tremendously valuable service to offer to our community,” said Cindy Romo of B&B’s Monday Meal, as she participated as an AAD volunteer crew member from Liberty on Monday, April 14th. Cindy, along with fellow Liberty team members Jennifer Guenther, Melissa Ludmer, James Martin, and Peter Stoltman, were really happy to be involved in feeding the 112 dinner guests who attended their sponsorship meal.

“We love seeing the familiar faces and sense of community,” added Cindy. Going to a B&B Monday Meal is a routine experience for most of the dinner attendees. For the diners, it’s always a pleasant surprise to enjoy the exceptional meals and the variety of food menus that are provided each week. From chicken to pasta dishes, the B&B volunteer cooks are always creative in preparing food that is both healthy and filling.

Liberty is a frequent sponsor for the Monday Meals and their knowledge of how the Monday Meal works is very helpful in giving the diners a warm welcome and helping to create a positive experience with both their fellow diners and the volunteers who are so selfless in their efforts to help others.

Thank you to Liberty and to all of their wonderful team members for their efforts to help their fellow community members both with their dedication to providing reliable electrical service and commitment to volunteering with many community programs.