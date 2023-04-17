Liberty hosts Bread & Broth Monday Meal

(Pictured from left) Liberty Utilities employees James Martin, Elise Forrer, Emily Sellier-Flynn, Jennifer Guenther and Peter Stoltman.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — “Liberty appreciates the opportunity to serve our community,” shared Jennifer Guenther, as she took a brief break while serving at Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal on April 10. “We love seeing the smiling faces of the dinner guests and working with the Bread & Broth volunteers.”

Between June of 2022 and June of 2023, Liberty will have hosted six Adopt A Day Monday Meals and their support of our sponsorship meal program is very much appreciated by the Bread & Broth organization.

According to Jennifer, volunteering at B&B’s Monday Meal is one of the favorite volunteer opportunities that the Liberty team members enjoy. They appreciate the experience of interacting with both the dinner clients and the B&B volunteers and feel that their time at the Monday Meal is productive and enables them to see the impact of their efforts to help their fellow community members.

Joining Jennifer were her fellow team members Elise Forrer, James Martin, Emily Sellier-Flynn, and Peter Stoltman. This Liberty AAD crew served a very special meal at their dinner. Thanks to the Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel which made a very special donation of steaks and shrimp to B&B, the evening’s dinner guests enjoyed a choice of steak or shrimp pasta along with asparagus, potatoes, Caesar salad, and a variety of desserts and drinks. The dinner guests enjoyed a great meal!

Bread & Broth and all of our AAD sponsors welcome all members of our community to join us for our weekly Monday Meal. Sharing a meal, and a very tasty one at that, is a wonderful way to connect with others and have a wonderful time sharing stories and enjoying the company of others.

For information regarding volunteering or sponsorships, please visit our website http://www.breadandbroth.org .

Submitted by Bread & Broth