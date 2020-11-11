Liberty is 1st utility to join California Fuel Cell Partnership

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Liberty Utilities has joined the California Fuel Cell Partnership to support the market expansion for vehicles powered by hydrogen and to promote a clean, energy-diverse future for the state with zero emission vehicles.

Liberty is the first electric utility to earn membership in the CaFCP, officials announced this week.

Liberty provides water, wastewater, gas and electric services to more than 800,000 customers in communities across the United States and is actively engaged in renewables, including the advancement of hydrogen. Liberty is hoping its wealth of utility experience will provide additional perspective to help advance the CaFCP’s efforts.

“Protecting our environment is an important priority for Liberty, and we want to continue finding opportunities like CaFCP to be at the center of the sustainability and energy transition conversation,” said Liberty Vice President of operation Travis Johnson in a press release, “Joining the CaFCP gives Liberty a seat at the table to engage in important discussions about decarbonization and clean, sustainable energy with other like-minded organizations. We value collaboration and look forward to working with fellow members of CaFCP to create a more sustainable environment for future generations of Californians.”

Liberty is actively involved in sustainability efforts as a member of the Renewable Natural Gas Coalition, Gas Technology Institute, American Gas Association and National Association of Water Companies.

The CaFCP is a collaborative of auto manufacturers, energy companies, fuel cell technology companies, government agencies and others that work together to further the commercialization of fuel cell electric vehicles and hydrogen infrastructure.

For more information, visit LibertyUtilities.com or CaFCP.org.