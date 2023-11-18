Liberty planning scheduled power outage as part of vegetation management project

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – As part of Liberty’s ongoing wildfire mitigation efforts and safety enhancements, Liberty will be working on a tree removal and vegetation management project on Monday, November 20 and Tuesday, November 21 from approximately 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The work being performed will include vegetation pruning, large tree removal via crane, traffic controls, and a scheduled power outage so the work may be performed more safely. Please visit our website for more information about Liberty’s wildfire mitigation efforts.

The tree removal and vegetation management work will occur throughout the Marlette Circle neighborhood with the crane operations set up on Marlette Circle.

Areas affected by the scheduled power outage include: Marlette Circle neighborhood and cross streets, Cape Horn Road, Pickett Avenue, Craig Avenue, Deer Park Avenue neighborhood and cross streets, and Rufus Allen and Lyon Avenue.