Liberty Utilities asks customers still without power to report the issue

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Liberty Utilities is asking its customers who still may be without power not to assume the problem is being worked on, and to call the company as soon as possible.

If you are a customer without power and have not received any kind of message from Liberty, call the company at 1-844-245-6868 or fill out the outage form on their website at https://california.libertyutilities.com/south-lake-tahoe/residential/emergencies/electrical/report-an-outage.html .

“We thank everyone for their continued patience and understanding as our crews work to restore power to all customers,” said Liberty Regional Communications Manager Kurt Alhof.