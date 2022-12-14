Liberty Utilities asks customers still without power to report the issue
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Liberty Utilities is asking its customers who still may be without power not to assume the problem is being worked on, and to call the company as soon as possible.
If you are a customer without power and have not received any kind of message from Liberty, call the company at 1-844-245-6868 or fill out the outage form on their website at https://california.libertyutilities.com/south-lake-tahoe/residential/emergencies/electrical/report-an-outage.html.
“We thank everyone for their continued patience and understanding as our crews work to restore power to all customers,” said Liberty Regional Communications Manager Kurt Alhof.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.