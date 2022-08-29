Liberty Utilities crew members volunteer for Bread & Broth

Liberty utilities Bread & Broth volunteers included (from left) from left Matt Newberry, Shawn Pingleton, Breanna Kelly, Cindy Ramos and Jennifer Guenther.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Liberty Utilities held their second of four Bread & Broth Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsorships of 2022 on Aug. 22 and sent five happy and hardworking crew members to help.

The crew members consisting of Jennifer Guenther, Breanna Kelly, Matt Newberry, Shawn Pingleton and Cindy Ramos were so proud to show off the wonderful desserts that were served at their sponsorship Monday Meal dinner and their brand-new Liberty Utility “Volunteer” T-shirts.

Kudos to Liberty Utilities for their commitment to their customers to deliver safe and reliable service but also for their commitment to support the neediest members of the community through their active involvement in volunteer opportunities. Liberty Utilities policy encourages all of their team members to get involved with the local community by volunteering at events of their choice and compensates their employees for up to 24 hours of volunteering annually.

Taking advantage of Liberty Utilities’ volunteering policy, Cindy Ramos, the company’s community outreach coordinator, shared her thoughts about volunteering at a Bread & Broth meal.

“Thank you, St. Theresa Church, for having an organized event that benefits not only the community, but the people that volunteer – so rewarding,” she said.

As a ministry of St. Theresa church, Bread & Broth recognizes the importance of not only providing services to those in need but also the positive impact that the act of helping has on those who volunteer.

To learn more about Bread & Broth programs, volunteering, and donating, visit http://www.breadandbroth.org .

Source: Bread & Broth