Liberty Utilities hosts Bread & Broth Community Meal

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On February 26, the Liberty Utilities’ Employees Resource Group, Women of Liberty and its allies, proudly hosted Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal. “We are so excited to volunteer at this amazing B&B dinner,” shared Leah Casaul, Senior Regulatory Analyst.

“Such a great turn out and every Bread & Broth volunteer made the evening fun, seamless and easy. Every B&B volunteer was so friendly and genuinely passionate about giving back to the community.”

In addition to Leah, the Liberty Utilities’ AAD crew members included Elise Forrer, Andrew Gregorich, and Ray Torrez. Andrew also shared his thoughts about helping at Liberty’s sponsorship meal. “Glad to be able to help so many people. Genuinely makes my day making people smile. Serving at the Monday Meal is a great way to give back and support our community.”

Left to Right: Elise Forrer, Andrew Gregorich, Leah Casaul. Provided

Hosting six Adopt A Day of Nourishment (AAD) sponsorships annually, Liberty Utilities is a favorite AAD sponsor and many of their team members return repeatedly to volunteer at the Monday Meal. Liberty has a very community-oriented volunteer program which encourages and provides paid time off to their team members to volunteer at activities which support the Lake Tahoe South Shore community.

Bread & Broth is very fortunate to have the fun and hardworking Liberty Utilities’ team members participate in our Monday Meals. B&B also appreciates the sponsorship funding that Liberty Utilities provides to help cover the costs involved in providing a nutritious, full-course meal and food giveaway bags to the Monday Meal dinner guests.

Also, kudos to the Liberty team members for their outstanding efforts to keep electrical service to our homes and businesses during the major winter storm this past weekend.

For information on volunteer and donation opportunities, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org .