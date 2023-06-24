Liberty Utilities hosts Bread & Broth dinner
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Bread & Broth serves two free hot meals twice weekly and welcomes all members of the Lake Tahoe South Shore community to join us at our Monday Meal served at St. Theresa’s Grace Hall from 4-5:30 p.m. and our Second Serving meal on Fridays at the Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian from 4-5 p.m.
The Monday Meal is a full-course, nutritious dinner, which also provides the evening’s guests with free ‘food giveaway’ bags containing meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables and various other food staples. B&B’s Second Serving consists of a simple entrée (chili dogs, lasagna, etc.) and soup. The soup, donated by various restaurants located in South Lake Tahoe, is always delicious and very much enjoyed by the dinner guests.
Thanks to Grace Hall’s industrially equipped kitchen, the Monday Meal B&B cooks are able to provide full-course meals that vary from spaghetti with meatballs to steaks. What also makes the Monday Meal special is that the dinners are hosted by a different Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsor each week.
For the June 12, Monday Meal dinner, Liberty Utilities was the AAD sponsor and it was their third of six sponsorships scheduled this year.
“Bread & Broth is such a rewarding way to give back to the community we serve,” said Jennifer Guenther. “We are so proud to serve all of South Lake Tahoe.”
Jennifer was joined by fellow Liberty Utilities team members Dawnee Hirt, Breanna Kelly, Lindsay Maruncic, and Frank Papandrea who were so warm and welcoming to the dinners guests in addition to being a great help to the B&B volunteers because of their past experience volunteering at the Monday Meals.
Having repeat AAD volunteers is a true testament to the positive experience of volunteering at a B&B meal and to the generous spirit of both the sponsors, in this case Liberty Utilities, and their AAD team members who donate their time to feeding others.
Submitted by Bread & Broth
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.