Liberty Utilities hosts Bread & Broth dinner

On June 12, Liberty Utiilities sponsored their third of six scheduled Adopt A Days for this year. Pictured (from left) are Dawnee Hirt, Breanna Kelly, Lindsay Maruncic, Jennifer Guenther and Frank Papandrea.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Bread & Broth serves two free hot meals twice weekly and welcomes all members of the Lake Tahoe South Shore community to join us at our Monday Meal served at St. Theresa’s Grace Hall from 4-5:30 p.m. and our Second Serving meal on Fridays at the Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian from 4-5 p.m.

The Monday Meal is a full-course, nutritious dinner, which also provides the evening’s guests with free ‘food giveaway’ bags containing meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables and various other food staples. B&B’s Second Serving consists of a simple entrée (chili dogs, lasagna, etc.) and soup. The soup, donated by various restaurants located in South Lake Tahoe, is always delicious and very much enjoyed by the dinner guests.

Thanks to Grace Hall’s industrially equipped kitchen, the Monday Meal B&B cooks are able to provide full-course meals that vary from spaghetti with meatballs to steaks. What also makes the Monday Meal special is that the dinners are hosted by a different Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsor each week.

For the June 12, Monday Meal dinner, Liberty Utilities was the AAD sponsor and it was their third of six sponsorships scheduled this year.

“Bread & Broth is such a rewarding way to give back to the community we serve,” said Jennifer Guenther. “We are so proud to serve all of South Lake Tahoe.”

Jennifer was joined by fellow Liberty Utilities team members Dawnee Hirt, Breanna Kelly, Lindsay Maruncic, and Frank Papandrea who were so warm and welcoming to the dinners guests in addition to being a great help to the B&B volunteers because of their past experience volunteering at the Monday Meals.

Having repeat AAD volunteers is a true testament to the positive experience of volunteering at a B&B meal and to the generous spirit of both the sponsors, in this case Liberty Utilities, and their AAD team members who donate their time to feeding others.

