Liberty Utilities raises awareness during Electrical Safety Month

Liberty employees Bryce Williams, Chad Sousa, and Jennifer Guenther shared electrical safety best practices with the team at South Tahoe Refuse.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – We use and rely on electricity daily. With the future becoming increasingly electric, it’s important to know how to safely use and be around electrical technology, appliances, and infrastructure.

May is recognized as National Electrical Safety Month to increase awareness of the importance of being safe around electric appliances, equipment, and power lines to reduce the number of electrically related fires, fatalities, injuries, and property loss.

Here are some safety tips to remember – and not just in May, but all year long.

Electrical Safety Tips for Inside Your Home:

Keep appliances away from water or wet hands.

Do not put metal objects in live parts of appliances or in outlets.

Use an outlet cover to help keep your children safe around outlets.

If an appliance overheats, unplug it and have it checked by a professional.

When unplugging a cord, only pull on the plug head, not on the cord itself.

Do not carry an appliance by its cord.

Turn off space heaters and cooking appliances before leaving home.

Extension Cord and Power Strip Tips:

Remember to inspect extension cords and power strips for any damage prior to use.

Do not connect two extension cords together, as this may result in overloaded circuits, short circuits, and damaged cords. Instead, use a longer extension cord.

Do not run cords through walls, doorways, ceilings, or under rugs or carpet, as this may cause a fire.

Check if your extension cord or power strip is marked for indoor or outdoor use and use where appropriate.

Electrical Safety Tips for Outside Your Home:

Stay at least 10 feet away from overhead power lines, and at least 30 feet away from downed power lines.

Stay at least 10 feet away from overhead power lines when using a ladder.

Do not overload outdoor electrical and/or extension cords or allow them to run through water or snow on the ground.

Install weatherproof covers on outdoor electrical outlets.

Call 8-1-1 before you dig to have underground lines marked for free.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Safety Tips:

Inspect your EV charging cable before use and do not use a damaged charger.

Follow the manufacturer’s charging instructions.

Do not use an extension cord when charging EVs.

Only use manufacturer-provided or approved charging cables.

Properly store chargers when not in use to help prevent damage.

Be aware of your surroundings to avoid contact with chargers when driving or parking.

Have a qualified electrician install your EV charger.