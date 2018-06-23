Liberty Utilities: Scammers at it again

Another scam targeting Liberty Utilities customers at Lake Tahoe appears to be making the rounds.

The utility provider issued a warning Friday, saying that customer service representatives have received complaints from North and South shore customers.

Scammers are reportedly calling customers stating they are from Liberty Utilities and demanding same-day cash payment to avoid shut off over the weekend. The scammers are able to recite the customer's entire Liberty Utilities account number — Liberty says it is unsure how the scammers are obtaining the information and that is has contact the appropriate law enforcement agencies.

Liberty wants customers to know:

It will never call customers demanding payment prior to shutoff. Customers receive several letters if they are in arrears asking that they contact Liberty's office to make special payment arrangements.

Customers should always call Liberty directly at 1-800-782-2506 if they have questions regarding their bills.