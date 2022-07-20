Liberty Utilities sponsors Bread & Broth meal
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Liberty Utilities sent an outstanding Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsor crew to help Bread & Broth volunteers at its Monday Meal on Monday, July 11.
Thanks to Liberty Utilities $300 donation, 79 dinner guests enjoyed a fabulous roast lamb dinner served with fried potatoes, green beans, and a Greek salad prepared by B&B’s cooking crew.
Headed by Jennifer Guenther, the Liberty Utilities crew members consisted of Elise Forrer, Breanne Kelly, Cindy Ramos, and Chad Sousa. This hardworking group helped with everything necessary to serve the meal; filling food giveaway bags, setting up the dessert and drink tables, warmly greeting the dinner guests while manning the serving line, and helping with the meal’s cleanup.
A special Kudos to Jennifer for stepping up to the task of washing the dinner’s pots and pans, and prepping and running the dishwasher for two hours. The Liberty Utilities sponsor crew was a big help in making the meal run smoothly.
“Liberty really appreciates the opportunity to give back to our community,” shared Elise. Bread & Broth really appreciates their commitment to support our efforts to ease hunger and looks forward to their next Monday Meal sponsorship on Aug. 22.
Source: Bread & Broth
