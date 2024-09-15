Liberty Utilities sponsors Bread & Broth Monday Meal

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Bread & Broth has been providing meals to members of the Lake Tahoe South Shore community for 35 years, with its first hot meal served on October 19, 1989. The early meals were very simple and served around 25 dinner guests. Over the years, the Monday Meal menus have evolved and now the meals are restaurant quality, full-course, nutritious dinners serving up to 130 dinner guests.

To support the funding of the Monday Meal, Bread & Broth implemented the Adopt A Day of Nourishment program in 2011 where sponsors host a Monday Meal donating $350 to help pay for the meal’s food, supplies, and utilities and send an Adopt A Day crew to help setup the meal and interface with the dinner guests on the meal’s serving line.

Picture – left to right: Elise Forrer, James Martin, and Jennifer Guenther. Provided

Liberty has been an Adopt A Day sponsor since 2018 and now hosts four meals annually. On September 9, Liberty team members Elise Forrer, Jennifer Guenther, and James Martin joined the Bread & Broth Volunteers in hosting the evening’s dinner. All three of the Liberty Adopt A Day team members are return volunteers and know what to do to help put together the meal service and warmly greet and welcome the dinner guests.

“Jen, James, and I are honored to support Bread & Broth on behalf of Liberty whenever possible,” shared Elise. “The meal service is such an important service for our South Lake Tahoe community.” Liberty has been so supportive, and their team members are

super generous with their help and their positive and cheerful attitudes.

Liberty will be hosting their 4th sponsorship this year on December 23rd as Bread & Broth will be hosting their Christmas themed dinner. Knowing the Liberty team members, they will be coming ready to bring some Christmas ‘Cheer’ and Holiday wishes for the dinner’s evening guests.

For information on volunteer and donation opportunities, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org .