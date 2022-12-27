Liberty Utilities supports Bread & Broth meal

Liberty Utilities personnel who supported Bread & Broth on Dec. 19 included (from left) Matt Newberry, Lee Kiolbasa and Chad Sousa.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Liberty Utilities has a commitment to support the communities that they serve by encouraging their team members to participate in volunteer work that benefits the underserved members of the community.

One of the volunteer opportunities that Liberty Utilities promotes is volunteering at Bread & Broth Monday Meals through B&B’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment program. Since June of 2022, when the Monday Meal’s Adopt A Day program was resumed after the COVID shutdowns, Liberty has already sponsored four Monday Meals and has another three Monday Meals sponsorships lined up through the end of June, 2023.

“Thank you for the awesome opportunity to service the public,” said Liberty Utilities’ Emergency Manager Lee Kiolbasa, at B&B’s Monday Meal on Dec. 19. “It has been our pleasure at Liberty to help prepare and serve an amazing meal. Some of the best Italian food (chicken cacciatore, rigatoni, sauteed vegetables, and Caesar salad) in Tahoe.”

After a harrowing and extremely busy week of dealing with the power outages due to the major snowstorm which hit Tahoe in mid-December, Lee and his fellow Liberty Utilities AAD volunteer team members, Matt Newberry, business and community development, and Chad Sous, EHS manager, showed up at the Monday Meal with smiles on their faces and ready to help the B&B volunteers serve a hot meal and provide bags of food for the dinner guests to take home.

Kudos to the Liberty Utilities’ team members for their dedication to providing their outstanding service to their utility customers and their community members via their volunteerism. Bread & Broth appreciates Liberty’s continuing support of our organization.

Submitted by Bread & Broth