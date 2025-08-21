Liberty Utilities to begin fuels reduction work near Fallen Leaf Lake

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – To reduce wildfire risk along powerline corridors, fuels reduction treatments and activities are underway this summer on National Forest System lands near Fallen Leaf Lake as part of the Liberty Utilities Resilience Corridor Project.

Beginning this week, trucks are scheduled to transport logs from treated units along Fallen Leaf and Cathedral roads using Highway 89; mastication operations are scheduled to continue along Fallen Leaf Road; and mechanical fuels reduction treatments are scheduled to begin in the area between Taylor Creek Visitor Center and Baldwin Beach.

When work is taking place, access to some areas may be temporarily disrupted. The public is reminded to be aware of fuels reduction activity and keep a safe distance from heavy equipment and work areas.

Tahoe Basin forests are overstocked and highly vulnerable to insects, disease, and wildfire. Hazardous fuels reduction treatments help reduce the risk of wildfire in areas near communities and neighborhoods by reducing ladder fuels and creating gaps between surface and crown fuels to keep fire on the ground.

Fuels reduction projects also complement defensible space and home hardening efforts on private property, and contribute to improved forest health, wildlife habitat, and watershed and forest resilience.

Short-term effects of fuels reduction treatments may include changes to the appearance of forest areas. Treated areas may look disturbed immediately after treatment, when freshly chipped or masticated vegetation, are more visually obvious. These areas recover quickly and improve ecologically as new vegetation growth occurs within a few years.

Hand thinning is scheduled to resume after Labor Day in the Glen Alpine, Angora Lakes and Bridge Tract (south end of Christmas Valley) areas.