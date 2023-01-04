Liberty Utilities urges customers to prepare for approaching extreme weather

The Sierra snowpack is at 174% of normal and with storms stacking up into next week, Liberty Utilities is urging customers to prepare. The photo was taken along the Sierra crest near Echo Summit.

Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Liberty Utilities is advising customers at Lake Tahoe to prepare for potential impacts from expected inclement weather that is forecast to last through the weekend and beyond.

Thousands at Tahoe have been impacted over the past few weeks with outages, some lasting for multiple days, as storms pound the region with strong winds, heavy snow and rain.

Liberty said in a press release that it is staging crews and preparing for potential impacts with winter weather and extreme winds anticipated across the region this week. The expected combination of snow, freezing temperatures, and dangerous winds may produce hazardous conditions and the potential for outages.

“At Liberty, our crews are prepared to respond to outage emergencies,” the release said. “Liberty encourages customers to prepare as well.”

The National Weather Service has a winter storm warning that went into effect at 7 a.m. Wednesday and lasts through 4 a.m. Friday.

Total snow accumulations are expected to range from 8 to 14 inches, except 1 to 2 feet above 7,000 feet, with localized amounts possibly up to 3 feet.

The winds are expected to gust well over 100 mph on Sierra ridges and 40 mph in the basin.

To prepare in advance for outages:

Build an emergency kit that includes flashlights, battery operated radio, extra batteries, bottled water, warm clothing and blankets, and more.

Plan for medical needs that may be impacted by a loss of power.

Plan for heating or cooling for your home.

To receive text, email, and voice notifications in the event of an outage, update your contact information by filling out the form on our Contact Us page and selecting “update contact information” in the “topic” box, or call customer care at 1-800-782-2506.

View updates on our Outage Map or follow us on social media: Twitter (@LibertyUtil_CA) and Facebook (@LibertyUtilitiesLT).

or follow us on social media: Twitter (@LibertyUtil_CA) and Facebook (@LibertyUtilitiesLT). Understand how Liberty restores power .

Liberty said, “Forecasts can change rapidly. Our teams continue to monitor the weather closely and prepare to respond if needed. Please stay tuned to your local news sources and take steps now to prepare for the potential for extreme weather.”