Library Loop: Digital resources at local libraries

Each of our libraries in Nevada, Placer, and Washoe Counties receive numerous calls a day asking us how to access our digital resources. One of the most popular digital resources that is made available by each of our library systems is called Libby, or Library to Go.

Libraries around Tahoe and Truckee continue to find ways to expand services beyond public hours by offering instant online library card registration, streaming movies, and virtual programs.

Libby is a digital resource which allows patrons to access books, magazines, and audiobooks on their computers or mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets and Kindles. Each of our county systems purchase materials for our patrons to access, just like we do with print materials. As with physical items one can check out in the library, users may have to place holds and wait their turn to read or listen to a digital title. Below are instructions to get set-up for using Libby:

Step 1: Install the Libby app from your device’s app store (Apple App Store or Google Play). Direct links to each county’s specific Libby site are available on their respective Web sites.

Step 2: Open the Libby app on your device and follow the prompts to find your library. Note that you will need to search for the name of the county, not your local branch. For instance, search for Nevada County Library, not Truckee Library. Upon finding your county library system, you’ll need to enter your library card number.

Step 3: Browse or search the titles in Libby to find your next great book or magazine! Click on the magnifying glass icon to search for titles, or filter results.

Step 4: Once a title is borrowed, go to the shelf icon (stacked books) and download the title. Make sure you’re on Wi-Fi! By downloading the title, you’ll be able to read or listen to it when you’re not online.

Kindle users: In order to use Libby on your Kindle, first be prepared with these three things: the Libby app downloaded on your smartphone or tablet; have a Kindle reading device or the Kindle app downloaded on your smartphone or tablet; and an Amazon account. In the Libby app on your phone or tablet, go to settings and choose Kindle under Read Books With. Search for a title (you can limit to just Kindle-compatible titles) and click borrow. Click Read with Kindle. You’ll be taken to Amazon to log-in to your account and from there you can deliver your book to your Kindle.

For specific questions on how to access Libby, or any digital resources, reach out to your local library.

Truckee Library/Nevada County

10031 Levon Avenue, Truckee. 530-582-7846

Effective January 20, 2022, Nevada County Libraries are offering curbside pickup only. To pick up items on hold or to request items, call us or send an e-mail to library.reference@co.nevada.ca.us . Stay tuned for news on re-opening.

Feb. 15th, 1:00-3:00 Just Books Book Club via Zoom. Discussing New York Times bestseller Circe by Madeline Miller. Circe is the Nevada County Reads 2022 book of the year. Miller, also the author of Songs of Achilles, will have an author talk at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City on March 25th at 7 PM.

Kings Beach Library/Placer County

301 Secline Street, Kings Beach. 530-546-2021

Feb. 2nd 2:00-3:30 Novel Ideas Book Group. Discussing The Color of Water: a black man’s tribute to his white mother by James Mcbride

Stop by for a take-home craft. All parts included. A new craft every week.

Try out our new E-resource “Get Set Up” – it’s for individuals over 50. Live online classes on a variety of topics: Technology skills, Tai Chi, travel, and so much more. https://www.placer.ca.gov/2163/Online-Resources

We offer free WiFi, scanning, faxing and computer use. Copies are .$15 per page.

Stay tuned for preschool story time!

Tahoe City Library/Placer County

740 North Lake Blvd., Tahoe City. 530-583-3382

Feb. 2nd 2:00-3:30 Novel Ideas Book Group. Discussing The Color of Water: a black man’s tribute to his white mother by James Mcbride. It will be held at the Kings Beach Library this month.

Stop by for a take-home craft. All parts included. A new craft every week.

Check out our one-on-one tutoring E-resource, Brainfuse! Obtain free live tutoring, homework help, and skill building. Tutors available every day from 1:00 -10:00 p.m. https://www.placer.ca.gov/2163/Online-Resources

We offer free WiFi, scanning, faxing and computer use. Copies are .$15 per page.

Stay tuned for preschool story time!

North Tahoe High School Library

2945 Polaris Rd. Tahoe City.

Is your student working on a research project? Thanks to a partnership with the California State Library, all TTUSD students have access to a large collection of online research databases that they can access at home and school, including ProQuest and Britannica. To view the full list, please visit: ntreads.weebly.com/research

Incline Village Library/Washoe County

845 Alder Avenue, Incline Village. 775-832-4130

Tuesdays at 11:30am Baby Story Time – best for children ages 0-18 months. Registration required. Register at events.washoecountylibrary.us

Thursdays at 11:30am Toddler Time – best for children 18 months to 3 years. Registration required. Register at events.washoecountylibrary.us

1st & 3rd Thursdays VR Studio – Experience virtual reality at the library! Registration required. Register at events.washoecountylibrary.us