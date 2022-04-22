Library Loop: Earth Day 2022 – ‘Invest in our Future’

Earth Day is an annual event held on April 22. It is dedicated to climate and environmental literacy, ending plastic pollution, conservation and restoration, food/environment, and acting on climate change. It is coordinated by the nonprofit Earthday.org.

It began in 1970 as a movement to halt unchecked pollutants in the air, water, and soil. Today it has grown into an international recognition day with events held in over 193 countries. It’s estimated that about a billion people participate in Earth Day in their own ways, big and small. That makes up about 15% of the world’s population. This also makes Earth Day the largest secular celebration in the world.

What can you do? Simple acts make a difference. Buy less plastic and bring a reusable bag shopping to all stores – not just grocery stores, bring your own mug to your favorite coffee shop – ditch the disposable cups/lids, shop local and drive less, have a Vegetarian Day – commit to one meat free day a week. It takes 2,500 gallons of water to produce a single pound of beef, plus it is directly tied to the destruction of Amazonian rainforests.

Don’t underestimate your power as an individual. You yield real power and influence as a consumer, a voter, and a member of a community.

Upcoming Library Events:

Incline Village Library

845 Alder Ave, Incline Village, 775-832-4130

We recycle batteries and have a flag recycle box that the Boy Scouts are in charge of. Patrons can bring worn flags and the Boy Scouts will have a ceremonial burning on the Foruth of July.

Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. Baby Story Time – best for children ages 0-18 months.

Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. Toddler Time – best for children 18 months to 3 years.

Tuesdays at 4 p.m. Teen Tuesday – Every Tuesday there is something fun and creative going on geared towards teens. Snacks always provided.

Every Tuesday 2-7 p.m. and every Friday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Book a Librarian – Get 50 minutes of one-on-one assistance from a librarian at the Incline Village Library. Librarians can help with computers, phones and tablets, creating a resume, downloading ebooks, setting up an email, using the library catalog, and more!

Tuesday, April 26, 6:30 p.m. – P.J. Storytime – bring your favorite stuffed animal and come in your pj’s if you want! Listen to a bedtime story and get out all those wiggles before bedtime.

Wednesday, May 4, 4 p.m. – Weird Science Wednesday. Join us as we explore science with weird and wacky experiments.

Register for all events at: events.washoecountylibrary.us

Kings Beach Library

301 Secline Street, Kings Beach, 530-546-2021

We recycle soft plastic/films, batteries, cell phones, and hard plastic lids from beverages.

Thursdays 10:30-11:00 Preschool Storytime. Join Ms. Bree in fun songs, books, felt board stories, and fun camaraderie.

Tues. April 21 4-5 p.m. Computer Class: “Cloud Storage. What is it and what are your options?” Plumas Bank conference room in Tahoe City.

Wed. May 4 2-3:30 p.m. Novel Ideas Bookgroup will meet at the Tahoe City library to discuss “This Is How It Always Is” by Laurie Frankel.

June 15 6:30-8 p.m. Poetry at the Backyard. Submission based monthly poetry readings. Located at the Tahoe Backyard 8428 Trout Ave in Kings Beach. Submit your poems to: tahoepoetrycollective@gmail.com

Crafts-To-Go. Stop by and grab a fun preschool craft. New craft every two weeks.

We have four computers for public use, free Wifi and offer faxing, scanning, printing, and copying.

North Tahoe High School

530-581-7000

The NTHS Library is participating in the Sierra Watershed Education Partnership’s Trout in the Classroom program this spring. Starting April 25, students will have the opportunity to watch Lahontan cutthroat trout grow from eggs to fry and learn more about the history of this species of fish in the Lake Tahoe/Truckee region through art, poetry, books, and more. Also, students will be able to participate in different activities in the library to celebrate National Poetry Month and Earth Day.

Tahoe City Library

740 North Lake Blvd, Tahoe City, 530-583-3382

We recycle soft plastic/films, batteries & cell phones, and the hard plastic lids from beverages.

Thursdays 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime. Join Mr. Matthew in fun songs, books, felt board stories, and fun camaraderie.

Sat. April 23 10 a.m. -2 p.m. Friends of the Library present the Spring Book Faire. Great books at great prices. Face painting, coffee, and cupcakes.

Free computer classes! Tahoe City Friends of the Library present an ongoing Tech Talks series. 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month. 1st Thursday will be iPhones explained/Mac tips. 3rd Thursday will be a rotating lecture series on relevant topics that affect all of us. Meet at Plumas Bank conference room – 215 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City.

Thur. April 21 4-5 p.m. Computer Class: “Cloud Storage. What is it and what are your options?” Plumas Bank conference room in Tahoe City.

Wed May 4 2-3:30 p.m. Novel Ideas Bookgroup will meet at the Tahoe City library to discuss “This Is How It Always Is” by Laurie Frankel

Crafts-To-Go! Stop by and grab a fun preschool craft. New craft every 2 weeks.

Check out the Tahoe City Friends of the Library Little Free Libraries in these locations: Cobblestone Mall, TCPUD Community Center, West Shore Market, and there is a neighborhood sharing library at the TXC Center. Take a book – Leave a book!

We have 4 computers for public use, free Wifi and offer faxing, scanning, printing, and copying.

Truckee Library

10031 Levon Ave, Truckee, 530-587- 582-7846

All April: Dial-A-Poem. Call 530-470-2766

Poet Tree-Take a poem or leave a poem on our Poet Tree.

Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Coloring to Zen, an adult coloring program. All materials provided.

Wed. from 4-5. RUFF Reading. Read to therapy animals

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Preschool Storytime. First Thursdays are bilingual!

April 27 from 2-5: Typewriter Poetry with Evelyn Schmelling. Bring your favorite word and receive a personalized poem in return.