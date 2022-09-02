Library Loop: Feast on free services at libraries

If you work in a library, everyone you know will start sending you cool library related memes, picking your brain on the next best read or book that will be turned into the next big blockbuster, or quizzing you on fun library facts like one of my friends did a few years ago – Did you know that there are more libraries in the U.S. than there are McDonalds?

I didn’t believe it and here I’ve been working in libraries for over 15 years. Could that possibly be true? As a matter of fact, it is. And what that tells me is that people crave, demand, and need library services. On top of there being more libraries than McDonalds, I’d also venture to say there are more library programs and events then items on a McDonald’s menu.

Your public library builds a healthier community by providing early literacy programs to your children. It engages with your teens by helping them realize that reading can be pretty cool, along with providing a safe, welcoming space to hang out with friends. Older adults participate in book groups and community talks, offering their wisdom and insight. Trust me, you need a library in your community.

Another lesser-known fact is that every single library program and event, book checkout, downloaded magazine and newspaper, computer session, quiet space to work, and more are all free. I encourage you all to feast on all that your library has to offer. Support it by engaging with it. Stop on in an take a big ol’ juicy bite out of a good book or engaging program. Your wallet and waistline will thank you. See you at the library.

Incline Village Library

845 Alder Ave., 775-832-4130

Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.: Baby Story Time – best for children ages 0-18 months.

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.: Toddler Time – best for children 18 months to 3 years.

Tuesdays from 2-7 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Book a Librarian program. Get 50 minutes of one-on-one help from a librarian. Typical requests are for computer/laptop help, phones and tablets, creating a resume, downloading eBooks, setting up an email, filing for services, using the library catalog, trying a virtual reality headset, and submitting a 3D print request. Must register for an appointment at events.washoecountylibrary.us

Tuesday, Sept. 6, 4 p.m. Teen Tuesday – Design a widow display with post-it notes, and Perler bead art. Snacks will be served.

Wednesday, Sept. 7, 4 p.m. Collateral & Co. Dance crew. In these dance-meets-poetry performances, students will volunteer parts of speech, words, and phrases and then see dances, inspired by their own words, created in real time by director Caitlin McCarty and the Collateral & Co. dance artists.

Thursday, Sept. 7, 4 p.m. – Paws 2 Read. Come read to a friendly dog and receive a free book.

Friday, Sept. 9, 6 p.m. – Movie Night. We’ll be showing Turning Red and offering free popcorn.

Tuesday, Sept. 13, 6:30 p.m. – Tahoe Talks: First Amendment. Join the community and guest experts as we discuss the past, present and future of the First Amendment.

Kings Beach Library

301 Secline Street, 530-546-2021



Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. Preschool Storytime. Songs, Rhymes, Books with Miss Bree.

Thursdays, join us at the Farmer’s Market in Tahoe City. We have a Storywalk set up for your enjoyment.

Friday, Music at the Beach. Stop by to say “hi” and make one of our fun kid’s crafts.

Sept. 7 2-3:30 p.m. This month: Shoe Dog – A Memoir by the creator of Nike by Phil Knight. Tahoe City library. Book Club alternates between Kings Beach and Tahoe City library locations.

Sept. 9 10 a.m. Baby Lapsit Storytime. 0-18 months and caregivers. Rhymes, songs, bounces, and more. 20 minutes of structure and then playtime. North Tahoe Event Center – Kings Beach.

Sept. 21 Poetry Night 6:30-8 p.m. Submit your original poetry, read to a supportive crowd. Held at The Tahoe Backyard – 8428 Trout Ave.

Stop by for a Craft-to-Go. A new craft every two weeks.

Tahoe City Library

740 North Lake Blvd., 530-583-3382

Thursdays 10:30 a.m. Preschool Storytime. Songs, Rhymes, Books with Mr. Matthew

Thursdays, join us at the Farmer’s Market in Tahoe City. We have a Storywalk set up for your enjoyment.

Fridays, Music at the Beach. Stop by to say “hi” and make one of our fun kid’s crafts.

Sept. 7, 2-3:30 p.m. This month: Shoe Dog – A Memoir by the creator of Nike by Phil Knight. Tahoe City library. Book Club alternates between Kings Beach and Tahoe City library locations.

Sept. 9, 10 a.m. Baby Lapsit Storytime. 0-18 months and caregivers. Rhymes, songs, bounces, and more. 20 minutes of structure and then playtime. North Tahoe Event Center – Kings Beach.

Sept. 21, Poetry Night 6:30-8 p.m. Submit your original poetry, read to a supportive crowd. Held at The Tahoe Backyard – 8428 Trout Ave

Stop by for a Craft-to-Go. A new craft every two weeks.

Truckee Library

10031 Levon Ave., Truckee, 530-582-7846

Tuesdays at 5 p.m.: English Conversation Group, an adult program, to help improve your English communication.

Wednesdays at 4 p.m.: Ruff! Read to our therapy animals and participate in fun crafts. In partnership with library staff, volunteers and the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Storytime

Fridays at 4 p.m.: Children’s Lego Club

Sept. 3 at 10 a.m.: Join us for storytime at our monthly Saturday Storytime at Truckee Library. Stories, songs, and rhymes.

Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.: Cricut Crafts. We’ll make a vinyl sticker to decorate a tumbler, a mug, or your phone! Registration is required and limited.

Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m.: “Write Yourself Back to Life!” Join us for a journaling writing workshop where we’ll exercise our creative expression as a tool for healing the inner-self.

Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m.: Join the Truckee Litter Corps to help clean up the Gateway neighborhood. Receive Keep Truckee Green swag for participating!

Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m.: Latino Recipe Book. Bring your beloved family recipes to share in a community cookbook. Food sampling from local restaurants will also be available on a first come first serve basis.

Sept. 20 at 11 a.m.: Decorative Birdhouses. Assemble and decorate a small, wooden birdhouse to brighten your autumn outdoor space.

Sept. 20 at 1 p.m.: “Just Books” Book Club will discuss Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr.

Source: Amanda McPhaill, Incline Village Librarian, Washoe County Library System