Library Loop: More than books

Those of you that have been reading our Library Loop articles over the past few months are beginning to realize that libraries offer much more than books. Of course, we all love books and libraries will continue to have books and audio/visual materials, but there is so much more to libraries than just books.

For instance, are you aware that most of our libraries have gallery spaces that feature local artist’s artwork? When you stop by the library for any one of our programs, or to grab a good book, be sure to stop for a moment to enjoy the art created by our talented local artists.

Kings Beach is hosting watercolors by Jenny Antonucci. Tahoe City is currently hosting acrylic mandalas by Nicole Stirling and wood art by Logan Greenwood. Incline Village is hosting artwork by Incline High School AP Art students, and North Lake High School is featuring art in their library from Mrs. Battaglia’s art classes. If you’re a local artist and would like to show your work in our gallery spaces, please contact one of the libraries for more details. See you at the library.

Artwork from the students of Incline High School’s AP Art class that is currently being featured at Incline Library.

Provided

Incline Village Library

845 Alder Ave., 775-832-4130

Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. Baby Story Time – best for children ages 0-18 months. Register at events.washoecountylibrary.us

Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. Toddler Time – best for children 18 months to 3 years. Register at events.washoecountylibrary.us

Tuesdays at 4 p.m. Teen Tuesday – Every Tuesday there is something fun and creative going on geared towards teens. Snacks always provided. March 15 is our popular Limerick hunt. March 22 is our Manga Book Club – book is My Hero Acadamia. Register at events.washoecountylibrary.us

Every Tuesday 2-7 p.m. and every Friday 10 a.m. – 2 .m. Book a Librarian – Get 50 minutes of one-on-one assistance from a librarian at the Incline Village Library. Librarians can help with computers, phones and tablets, creating a resume, downloading ebooks, setting up an email, using the library catalog, and more! Register at events.washoecountylibrary.us

Tuesday, March 15, 10:30 a.m. – Inclined to Read Book Group. Book for March: The Secret Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab. Join us for coffee, pastries, and book discussion. Register at events.washoecountylibrary.us

Thursday, March 17, 4-6 p.m. Virtual Reality Studio. Register at events.washoecountylibray.us

Kings Beach Library

301 Secline Street

530-546-2021

Every Tuesday 10:30-11:00 Preschool Storytime. Books, songs, rhymes and more.

Wed. April 6 2:00-3:30 Novel Ideas Book Group. Discussing Circe by Madeline Miller

Northstar Digital Literacy. Learn new computer and technology skills with these online, self-guided modules. They are designed for adults wanting to improve their digital literacy or for English language learners. Just log-in with your library card.

We offer free computer use, WiFi is up 24/7, scanning, faxing and printing for $.15 per page

Tahoe City Library

740 North Lake Blvd.

530-583-3382

Every Tuesday 10:30-11:00 Preschool Storytime. Books, songs, rhymes and more.

Wed. April 6 2:00-3:30 Novel Ideas Book Group. Discussing Circe by Madeline Miller

Come try our Leprechaun Scavenger Hunt. Those clever scamps are hiding all over the library!

Hoopla: stream e-audiobooks, movies, music, comics, e-books, and television shows and immediately begin watching, listening or reading. All you need is your library card # and PIN to begin.

We offer free computer use, WiFi is up 24/7, scanning, faxing and printing for $.15 per page