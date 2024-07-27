Lifestyle medicine promotes a healthier population

Fifty percent of premature deaths in the United States are linked to lifestyle-related behavioral risk factors such as smoking, poor nutrition, and sedentary habits. This underscores the crucial need for interventions that target lifestyle choices to prevent and manage chronic diseases effectively. As a result, lifestyle medicine has emerged as an important innovation in healthcare.

Lifestyle medicine seeks to empower individuals to take charge of their health and well-being through six fundamental pillars: healthy eating, regular exercise, avoidance of harmful substances like opioids and alcohol, stress management, prioritizing restorative sleep, and fostering meaningful relationships.

Rather than treating only symptoms, lifestyle medicine addresses the root causes by promoting comprehensive lifestyle modifications. This integrative approach not only improves longevity, but also enhances the overall quality of life for individuals.

This patient-centered approach to healthcare takes into account each individual’s unique circumstances, preferences, and challenges. Providers can tailor interventions that are realistic, sustainable, and effective. Whether it’s designing personalized nutrition plans, prescribing tailored exercise regimens, or implementing stress-reduction techniques, lifestyle medicine emphasizes the importance of individualized care to achieve long-term success.

Rooted in community wellness, philosophies of Lifestyle medicine have long been implemented by various providers at Barton Health. Lifestyle programs such as Vitamin (N) wellness outings, fitness, and nutrition counseling are a few strategies providers use with their patients to promote and maintain healthier living.

Together, with high-quality medical care, our community has their best chance at achieving health goals and living an active, fulfilled life.

Dr. Erin Jones is a board-certified primary care provider with Barton Primary Care in Stateline, Nevada. Also board certified in lifestyle medicine, Dr. Jones provides patient-centered care around chronic disease prevention for the Lake Tahoe community. For more information or to establish a primary care provider, visit BartonHealth.org.