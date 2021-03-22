Light snow, cold, strong wind to start week at Lake Tahoe

A cold front will sweep through Lake Tahoe on Monday night possibly bringing some snow showers but the temperatures gradually warm throughout the week and by next weekend the highs could be around 60.

The National Weather Service issued a special statement Monday morning that said a small storm could bring a period of snow showers followed by brisk northeast winds through Tuesday and possibly into early Wednesday.

Not much accumulation is expected but a burst of moderate to heavy snow could result in snow covered roads Monday night in the Sierra.

Officials say it may also impact the Tuesday morning commute.

Strong winds could also affect ski areas Tuesday into Wednesday and will create hazardous conditions on the lake, particularly on the West Shore where waves will be crashing the shoreline. Winds are likely to gust over 80 mph on Tuesday into Wednesday over ridges with gusts up to 30-40 mph on the lake leading to waves up to 4 feet.

Wind chills during the storm will drop to about minus-20 at times on exposed ridges which can result in frostbite in 30 minutes, officials said.

The service said to check the weather if driving in the mountains due to the low predictability of the storm.

Monday’s high of 43 gives way to a high of 37 on Tuesday and rising to about 48 on Wednesday.

On Thursday officials are calling for a 20% chance of snow and a high of 46. The overnight lows all week will be in the mid 20s.

The extended forecast for the weekend calls for sunny skies with highs in the mid to high 50s.