Lighten up, Tahoe! Eat, drink, and be merry this fall

The transition into shorter days and cooler weather can often bring on feelings of low energy and misery, longing for Tahoe summer sunshine! Sometimes this time is referred to as pre-Seasonal Affective Disorder (pre-SAD). But, by embracing a balanced lifestyle, fueling your body with good food, and new activities, you can combat these seasonal blues in Lake Tahoe and adapt to the changes.

Achieving a nice balance in life is key to combating stress and maintaining overall well-being. A healthy diet plays a significant role in managing mood and energy levels. The feeling of being down during periods of sunless, rainy, or slushy fall days in Tahoe is often attributed to a type of blues linked to the shift of shorter days, and less light in seasons.

Reduced exposure to sunlight can disrupt your body’s circadian rhythm and lower feel-good serotonin levels, a happy hormone that affects mood. Also, less sunlight means less vitamin D production, which is vital for overall well-being.

Healthy Foods for Mood and Vitamin D

To fight the lack of sun and boost mood, focus on foods rich in Vitamin D “the sunshine vitamin” and other mood-boosting nutrients.

· Fatty Fish: Salmon and albacore tuna are excellent sources of Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to support brain health and mood.

· Fortified Foods: Many milk products, including almond and soy milk, and whole grain cereals are fortified with Vitamin D.

· Eggs: The yolk contain Vitamin D and choline, another nutrient important for brain function.

· Dark Chocolate (70% cocoa or higher): Contains flavonoids that improve mood and cognitive function. It also has a small amount of magnesium, which can help with chillaxing.

· Quality Coffee: Known as a superfood, moderate indulgence can boost alertness and mood due to its caffeine (lighter roast) and antioxidants.,

In addition to these practices, engaging in physical activity, especially outdoors, is a powerful mood booster. Lake Tahoe provides an ideal setting for this, with opportunities for hiking, and biking, sightseeing or gardening. Even a simple dog walk can invigorate your senses and improve the doldrums.

Hints to Dump Gloomy Day Blahs

Here, straight from the National Institute of Mental Health some ideas (and my own Tahoe tips), to help you cope with the absence of vibrant spring and super summer and feel more balanced.

Try to be active and exercise.

Spend time with other people–confide in a trusted friend or relative.

Groom your dog or cat…

Or clean the fish aquarium.

Declutter your home.

Even on gloomy days, there are plenty of activities to lift your spirits in the Sierra. Try hot springs soaking to chill and warm up. Enjoy a cozy cabin with a fireplace, and simply savor the peaceful ambience of autumn in the cooler, crisp air.

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, health, nutrition, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the popular Healing Powers series, and Courage with Paws: The Heart of a Siamese Cat, (Book 2) Time-Traveling Tabby, and The Ghost Ships. Currently, her revised 2nd ed. of a popular Healing Powers book, 2026 is in production. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com