Lightning-caused blaze burning 3 miles south of Kirkwood

The Summit Fire is burning west of the Tamarack Fire. (InciWeb screengrab)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Another lightning caused fire is burning about 3 miles south of Kirkwood.

According to InciWeb Incident Information System, the Summit Fire began about midnight on Tuesday and fire agencies are applying an aggressive full suppression strategy to put out the fire due to extreme drought conditions and the many structures in the area.

As of late Tuesday night, the fire was at 16 acres and 20% contained.

The fire was one of several lightning-caused blazes associated with recent thunderstorms. It is burning in the Mokelumne Wilderness on the Eldorado National Forest in remote, steep terrain.

Approximately 100 personnel are battling the blaze and officials said crews have established an anchor point at the bottom of the drainage and are constructing a handline on both flanks of the fire.

Forward progression has slowed on the upper portion of the fire due to a change of fuels where vegetation is more sparse and intermixed with granite. Extensive air support is being used to to drop water and to shuttle crews and supplies, said InciWeb.

The Summit Fire is due west from the southwestern part of the Tamarack Fire.