Lime deploys 200 scooters in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lime relaunched a fleet of 200 scooters in South Lake Tahoe on July 1 and may launch more based on demand.

Along with the scooters, Lime launched new LimePass options to make scooters more affordable for those who use them frequently.

Some of these options include a day pass which is a one-time purchase for unlimited 30-minutes rides for 24 hours, a month pass, or an unlock pass which skips the unlock fee on every ride.

“We’re thrilled to be back in South Lake Tahoe and Fourth of July weekend is the perfect time to get outside with friends and enjoy the summer,” said Mackenzie Viau, senior operations manager.

Lime riders in Tahoe have taken almost 400,000 trips and traveled over 530,000 miles. Scooters users in South Lake report replacing vehicle use on 22.3% of trips which equates to over 100,000 miles of car travel in the Tahoe Area.

Lime is asking riders to take measures to ensure safety including hand washing after riding, solo rides and riding six feet apart.

Riders are also asked to ride safely by inspecting the scooter before riding, being aware of traffic lights and signs, wear a helmet and be aware of others.