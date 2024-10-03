Lime offers two free rides to Clean Air pledgers

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe is one of numerous cities in California offering shared electric Lime scooters. The company is promoting California’s 7th Clean Air Day, by offering two free 30 minute rides to anyone who takes the Clean Air Pledge online.

“Every year hundreds of thousands of California residents and visitors take millions of rides on Lime e-scooters and e-bikes, with every ride doing its part to reduce air pollution and carbon emissions,” said Alyssa Edelen, General Manager, Lime. “All of us who care about decarbonizing transportation and in doing so making our air cleaner to breathe are united in supporting this important initiative and we look forward to doing our part once more.”

California’s Clean Air Day takes place Oct. 2, but the promotion for pledgers receiving two free rides runs through Oct. 4. To take the pledge, visit http://www.cleanairday.org , and select which actions you’d like to pledge to that contribute towards cleaner air.

Lime electric scooters have been a part of South Lake Tahoe’s sidewalks since the summer of 2017.

Though Lime scooters aims to provide affordable and carbon free alternative to car travel, they have raised other considerations, like regulating their use on sidewalks and shared paths as well as where to park them.

Lime provides shared e-bikes and/or e-scooters in 280 cities in nearly 30 countries.

In addition to South Lake Tahoe, Lime offers transportation modes in Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland, Sacramento, Santa Barbara, San Francisco, West Sacramento, and Berkeley.