Lime returns to South Lake Tahoe with new scooters, has strong ridership

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lime announced strong ridership in South Lake Tahoe since making its return on Friday, May 27, with 500 of its new Gen4 e-scooters and a plan to provide shared, affordable, and sustainable transportation options to all residents and visitors, a press release from the company stated.

“Lime, the world’s leading provider of shared electric vehicles, is proud to have served South Lake Tahoe every summer since 2017 and plans to be a long term transportation partner to the city and its residents,” the press release stated.

The new kickstand with two legs to help avoid scooters from being tipped over when parked, which can help to reduce clutter on sidewalks. | Provides

Lime

Lime riders have already taken 11,000 rides so far this year with ridership growing each week as the program gains steam. The strong ridership shows that the combination of Lime’s new Gen4 e-scooters, rising gas prices, and strong consumer demand for all the beauty and fun the city provides is creating a fantastic environment for micromobility in South Lake Tahoe this year.

“Lime is thrilled to be back and grateful for the opportunity to provide South Lake Tahoe residents and visitors with a safe, sustainable, and affordable way of getting around. We are proud to be bringing our industry leading Gen4 e-scooters here as a way of demonstrating our commitment to making the investments needed to provide excellent levels of service to this city. We look forward to working with the city and with our community partners to ensure our shared electric vehicles help South Lake Tahoe make the most of this summer as more and more people come to experience all this city has to offer,” said Michael Saucier, Operations Coordinator at Lime in the press release.

Since Lime launched in South Lake Tahoe in November 2017, over 240,000 Lime riders have taken over 825,000 trips on Lime vehicles. Riders have traveled nearly 935,000 miles, replacing over 200,000 car trips, saving up to 80 metric tons of carbon emissions and nearly 9,036 gallons of gas.

The Gen4 e-scooter will provide riders with the smoothest and most environmentally friendly shared scooter ride available. The new Gen4 also improves rider and pedestrian safety and has a new two-sided kickstand to prevent tipping over and thus preventing clutter.

To learn more, visit li.me .