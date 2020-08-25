Limited commemorative Lake Tahoe coin unveiled

A limited commemorative Lake Tahoe coin was unveiled Tuesday that celebrates the bi-state partnership between Nevada and California that formed the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency 50 years ago.

Proceeds from the coin will benefit environmental education work through the Lake Tahoe Commemorative Coin Education Fund managed in partnership with Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation.

The coin is being minted in the historic U.S. Mint in Carson City that is celebrating its own 150th anniversary this year.

Anyone can purchase a limited coin for $125 and have a hand in helping to protect and restore the lake.

Projects include the Tahoe In Depth environmental newspaper, Take Care Tahoe, the League to Save Lake Tahoe’s Eyes on the Lake project, Washoe Tribe initiatives and the Nevada State Museum, according to TRPA.

TRPA opened a sign up page on its website for people interested in purchasing one of 1,645 coins being minted at the historic mint.

“Five decades ago, two states came together to forge an historic partnership to protect this irreplaceable natural resource from harm,” TRPA Executive Director Joanne Marchetta said in a press release. “This coin is symbolic of the enduring strength of the cooperative spirit that formed TRPA and of the legacy that we leave behind. Today, the lake faces old challenges as well as new threats. Deepening the public’s knowledge and understanding of environmental stewardship is as necessary today as it has ever been.”

The number of coins being minted is a tip of the hat to Lake Tahoe’s deepest point in feet, the agency said. The coin will be available as a single collector’s item or as a desktop display. Minting is expected to begin in November and coins will be shipped as they become available.

The Carson City U.S. Mint opened in 1870 to serve the coinage needs of the largest silver strike in the nation’s history, the nearby Comstock Lode. In the early 20th century, the mint became the Nevada State Museum where the historic coin press is still in operation for specialty minting, according to the museum.

People can view the engraving, get more information about the limited commemorative coin, and register for pre‐sales at http://www.trpa.org/coin.