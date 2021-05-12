Baker is new assistant to South Tahoe city manager

Lindsey Baker



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe has a new assistant to the city manager, the city officials announced Wednesday.

Lindsey Baker will lead public communications and intergovernmental relations, and will advance projects and goals identified in the city council’s strategic plan. In addition, she will be responsible for establishing partnerships for the deployment of mobility solutions to enhance regional transportation connectivity, air quality and economic development, said a press release.

“We are excited to bring someone on board who has experience in working with government at all levels and who is passionate about serving the public. With Lindsey’s breadth of experience, she will be able to start contributing immediately to South Lake Tahoe and help realize the vision and mission the City Council, residents, and local businesses have for our community,” said City Mansger Joe Irvin in the release.

Baker previously served as the director of government affairs for the Denton County Transportation Authority in North Texas and the intergovernmental relations/public information officer for the city of Denton, Texas. She oversaw both organizations’ federal and state legislative agendas and provided outreach to local, regional, state, and federal partners.

Throughout her tenure in local government, Baker has served as an advisor to mayors, city council members, and executive staff on policy, media, and public engagement strategies. She proactively pursued legislative initiatives by drafting bills and successfully seeking the introduction and passage of legislation. In addition, Baker served as the city’s primary spokesperson and managed all media relations activities.

Baker is a certified public communicator and holds a Master of Public Administration degree in public policy and Bachelor of Arts degrees in political science and French from the University of Oklahoma.

She is a member of the Texas City Management Association, Texas Women’s Leadership Institute Class of 2021, and served as the vice chair of the city of Corinth Planning and Zoning Commission.