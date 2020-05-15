Listen: Free offers for frontline workers; Obama to give commencement speech
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada. Notes from today’s discussion include:
- Free public transit in Tahoe-Truckee through 2022
- Free for frontline workers: oil changes on any car at Mazda dealerships, free Samsung phone repair (batteries/screens), free tax prep from H&R Block
- Free live concert streams: Coldplay at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sheryl Crow Saturday at 4 p.m., Trace Adkins Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
- Obama to deliver televised commencement speech for entire class of 2020 tomorrow at 5 p.m. on all major networks
- Dad builds full stage, backdrop, podium, etc … in driveway for daughters “graduation”… audience of two
- On this day in 1940, the first McDonalds opened in San Bernardino as a BBQ fast food join, 1928 the first Mickey Mouse film was screened
- National Bring Flowers to Someone Day (Every May 15)
- Ice cream shop in MA raises $40k for employee’s college fund
- Bill Murray challenges Guy Fieri to live nacho making contest — already raised over $22 million
- 4,000 NYC hospital employees surprised with full 3-night vacation from Hyatt and American Airlines
Listen to today’s discussion here.
