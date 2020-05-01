Listen: Golf courses opening; Pollution, gas emissions decreasing
Every Friday we change up the dynamic of our podcast to only deliver you wholesome, positive news locally and nationally:
- Edgewood Tahoe opens Monday
- Tahoe City Golf Course opens today
- Resilience Fund launched to help small business owners in NLT and Truckee – their goal: $5M to help 400 businesses
- May 17 Nascar resumes with no fans in the stadium
- CA expanding their farm to family program which is meant to put healthy food on the table for Californians while also supporting the farm industry of the state
- 99 year old aims to raise $1k, ends up raising $18M by taking 100 laps of his backyard garden in Europe
- Himalayas are visible from Delhi for the first time in decades due to decreased pollution
- Global greenhouse gas emissions are on track to fall nearly 8% this year – that’s the largest drop ever recorded
- Crocs donating free shoes to healthcare workers everyday until stocks last
- Doctors are wearing photos of themselves smiling for a fun personalization effort
- Scuba diving group that found a way to take plastic pollution and create face masks
- BandsInTown.com free live shows today and this weekend: Kenny Chesney 4 p.m. and Grateful Dead 5 p.m. today, Garth Brooks Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Listen to today’s discussion here.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User