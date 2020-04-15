Listen: Lakeside Inn closes, Federal tax day pushed; Renown converts parking garage
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada. Notes from today’s discussion include:
Local Topics:
- Lakeside Inn & Casino closing their doors permanently
- Reno Renown Hospital converts parking garage to 1,400 bed facility
- Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe set to expand across highway
- IKON pass holders receive $100 credit, deadlines to purchase extended
National Topics:
- Federal Tax Day pushed back to July 15, state deadlines are different
- Trump says he’s freezing WHO funding
- Obama, Bernie and Warren endorse Biden
- Greta Thunberg on rolling stone cover – “Now or Never”
- Russia’s Putin acknowledging large spike in Covid cases
Listen to today’s podcast here.
Support Local Journalism
Follow all articles in-depth at:
http://www.TahoeDailyTribune.com
http://www.SierraSun.com
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.