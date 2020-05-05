Listen: Nicholas Cage to play Joe Exotic; 5-year old driver pulled over; Cinco de Mayo
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada. Notes from today’s discussion include:
National News:
- Cinco de Mayo, Taco Tuesday, #GivingTuesdayNow, #GivingNewsDay
- Global Totals: 3.6 million cases, 253,000 deceased
- Warren Buffet, world’s most famous investor, pulls out all investments of airline companies
- Korean baseball, one of the world’s first major professional sports competitions, returned to action today – with no fans
- Texas park ranger shoved into water during verbal altercation with protestors
- Nike donating 30,000 sneakers to healthcare workers – Air Zoom Pulse, “first shoe designed for the healthcare athlete, an everyday hero
- Nicholas Cage will play Joe Exotic from Tiger King
- 5 year old boy pulled over driving from Utah to CA to buy a Lamborghini since he mom wouldn’t buy it for him
Local News:
- CA hopping into stage 2 this Friday
- SLT city council posted an agenda for a special meeting tomorrow – the first for new city manager Joe Irvin
- Douglas County Commission announced a special joint meeting with the county board of health for Friday
- North Tahoe public Covid testing has opened up at the North Tahoe events center in Kings Beach
- Casinos plan to reopen from the gaming control board – Must disinfect cards and chips & table games like blackjack will be limited to 3 players, 6 for craps & 4 for roulette.
- Douglas County has a new superintendent of schools – Keith Lewis was a unanimous choice
Listen to today’s discussion here.
