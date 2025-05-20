Listen: Tahoe TAP on Summer ’25 Entertainment

This week’s episode is a shakeup from the normal. Today Mike Peron and Rob Galloway skip the guest interview to chat about all of the events and entertainment you need to add to your calendar for the summer of 2025!

MAY:

5/24: Matisyahu (Bally’s)

5/24 – 25: Made in Tahoe Festival (Palisades)

5/30: Kevin Hart in Reno (Nugget Event Center)

5/31: Jefferson Starship (Harrah’s) + Jackie Greene/Hot Buttered Rum at CBC

5/31: Big Blue Adventure Tail Wagger (NT Regional Park) – run with your dog 5k & 1-mile runs + dog-focused festival 8am – 3:30pm

5/31 – June 1: America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride

6/2 – 6/4: Backcountry Festival at Corely Ranch in Carson Valley

6/7:

The Hip Abduction (The Hangar)

Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic

Soroptimist Wine & Restaurant Faire Dinner – 50th anniv on this (Coyote Moon Golf Course)

Bowl Incline has Words to Water – benefit concert from WaterHope.org

6/8, 7/13, 8/10, 9/7: Music in Paradise Park (SLT)

Trey Stone, Dirty Cello, Mescalito, Boot Juice

6/8: Wiz Khalifa (Cargo in Reno)

6/8: Tahoe Joy Festival (Commons Beach in Tahoe City) – 10 regional bands + student musicians + local vendors & food trucks

6/8: Maker Show at Truckee Roundhouse (Tr Tah Airport) – think of a craft fair where you are the one making all the crafts

6/14: Rod Stewart (Caesars Republic) + Lonestar (Truckee Rodeo Grounds for Latitude 39 Festival – 3rd year)

6/15: Valhalla Free Lawn Concerts

6/19 – 22: Broken Arrow Skyrace (Palisades)

6/19 – 20: Brighter Daze Music Festival – (Reno) Rebelution, Slightly Stoopid, E-40, Pepper, DENM, The Elovaters & more

6/19 – 20: Skate the Lake (Common’s Beach)

6/19 – 28: Reno Rodeo – lots of events happening around the event and the kickoff concert is Scotty McCreery

6/21-6/22: Tahoe MTB Fest

6/21: Truckee Reggae Fest (Truckee Regional Park Outdoor Ampitheater) – Barrington Levy & Mystic Roots headline

Sun. 6/22: Rock Tahoe Half Marathon

6/24 – 25: Trailcon (Palisades) trail & ultra running event + panelists & a festival

6/26: Aaron Lewis at TJ’s Corral in Minden

6/28: Earth, Wind & Fire (Caesars Republic) + Western States Endurance Run – 100 mile race that is the world’s oldest 100 mile trail race – starts in Olympic Valley and ends in Auburn

JULY

7/1: Cascade Kitchens opening

7/6 – 7: Shakespeare Festival beings (runs thru August 23, 24) Twelfth Night & Peter & the Starcatcher

7/9-7/13: Celeb Golf

7/10: Tunes on Tap music series starts at Alibi in Incline Village

7/11: Mini Enduro (Northstar) MTB rider competition tailored for intermediate riders

7/12: Polish Ambassador (The Hangar)

7/12: Truckee Brewfest (Truckee River Regional Park) – put on by Truckee Optimist Club – all proceeds support Truckee youth programs

7/12 – 13: Wild Lotus Yoga Festival (Palisades)

7/13: Junior Downhill Series (Northstar) riders 12 & under

7/14 – 20: Barracuda Open – formerly the Reno-Tahoe Open – PGA event at Old Greenwood

7/18 – 19: Jon Pardi (Caesars Republic)

7/19 – 20: Tahoe Trail 100 (Northstar) – ride 50k or 100k of the Tahoe Trail MTB

24 – 25: Gambler’s Run Music Festival (CBC) – Brothers Comatose, Beats Antique, Papadosio & Paul Thorn

26: Dropkick Murphy’s, Bad Religion & Mainliners (GSR in Reno)

26: Kane Brown (Caesars)

30: Steve Earle (Harrah’s

AUGUST

8/1 – 2: Old Dominion (Caesars Republic)

8/8: Hozier & Gigi Perez

8/8 – 9: Concours d’Elegance wooden boat show (Obexer’s Boat Co. in Homewood) – 51 years

8/9: Taste of Gold (LTCC) – the foundation’s annual fundraiser for the college – lots of wine and food

8/10: Creed, 3 Doors Down & Mammoth WVH (Caesars Republic) + 311 at GSR in Reno

8/15: Whiskey Myers & Tedeschi Trucks Band (Caesars Republic)

8/16 – 17: Valhalla Renaissance Faire (Tahoe Valley Campground)

8/21: Collie Buddz (The Hangar)

8/23 – 24: Lake Tahoe Triathlon (Sugar Pine Point St Park)

8/23: Comic Con (TB Event Center)

8/23: Tahoe BrewFest (Ski Run SLT)

8/24: Weird Al Yankovic (Caesars Republic)

8/26: Dave Matthews Band (Caesars Republic)

SEPTEMBER

9/5: Hollow Coves (The Hangar)

9/6: Sample the Sierra

9/6: Teddy Swims (Caesars)

9/14: Darius Rucker (Caesars)

9/18 – 21: Tahoe Wine + Feast (TBEC)

9/27-9/28: Tahoe Games @ Caesars

FALL & 2026 TEASERS:

Fall Fest @ Paradise Park: Oct. 18-19, 2025

Curling Grand Slam @ TBEC: Nov. 4-9, 2025

Celebrity Banked Slalom @ Heav: Apr. 3-5, 2026

Foam Glow @ TBEC: Fall 2026