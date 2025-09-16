Listen:  Tahoe TAP Podcast – Tahoe Games with Rob Giustina 

Welcome back to Tahoe TAP — where Things, Adventure, and People come together to showcase life in the Jewel of the Sierra. Hosts Mike Peron and Rob Galloway are back behind the mic, kicking things off with the latest happenings and fresh stories making waves across the basin.

Then, we dive into a feature that’s been decades in the making: Tahoe Games . This mountain sports festival was dreamed up and brought to life by today’s guest, Rob Giustina, founder of On Course Events .

As the creative force behind one of Tahoe’s most influential event production companies, Rob has shaped the cultural and entertainment landscape of the region. From music and arts festivals to outdoor gatherings and community-driven experiences, his work has become a cornerstone of Tahoe’s lifestyle—blending mountain-town energy with world-class production.

With a passion for connecting people through creativity and experience, Rob continues to push boundaries and elevate Tahoe as not just a destination, but a thriving hub of culture, community, and adventure.

Tune in as we explore the origins of Tahoe Games, the evolution of On Course Events, and how one producer’s vision helped transform Lake Tahoe’s event scene into something unforgettable.