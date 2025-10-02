Listen: Tahoe TAP Podcast – Vista Rise Collective with Briana Vallejo

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The Tahoe TAP podcast — hosted by longtime locals and media personalities Mike Peron and Rob Galloway — returns with an intriguing new episode featuring Briana Vallejo of Vista Rise Collective , formerly known as Live Violence Free.

After kicking off the show with a quick rundown of the latest Lake Tahoe happenings, the hosts welcomed Vallejo to talk about the organization’s recent rebrand and ongoing mission to provide support, resources, and prevention programs for survivors of domestic and relational violence.

Vallejo’s connection to the work runs deep. She first joined the organization in 2016 as an Alpine Advocate while finishing her Bachelor of Social Work at the University of Nevada, Reno — all while holding the title of Miss Lake Tahoe in the Miss America Organization. Just months earlier, she was named 1st Runner-Up to Miss Nevada 2016.

After nearly eight years serving the Alpine County satellite office, Vallejo transitioned to the South Lake Tahoe headquarters as Community Relations Coordinator. Today, she is a driving force behind Vista Rise Collective’s outreach, education, and partnerships across the region.

A survivor herself, Vallejo has used her story to spark change nationwide. Her TEDx Talk, “Preventing Teen Dating Violence from the Inside Out, “ propelled her onto stages across the country as a sought-after keynote speaker. Outside of her advocacy work, she resides in Bear Valley with her husband — a local Fire Captain — and their two children, ages 4 and nearly 2.

Listeners can tune in to hear more about Vista Rise Collective’s expanded vision, upcoming community events, and how locals can get involved in supporting their mission.

🎧 The full episode is available on all major podcast platforms.