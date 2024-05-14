LISTEN: Tahoe TAP Podcast with Amy Berry

Mike Peron and Rob Galloway, the vibrant hosts of Tahoe TAP, are back to whisk listeners away on another enthralling journey. Today, they embark on a mission to spotlight an individual whose efforts have left an indelible mark on the pristine landscapes of Lake Tahoe.

Listeners, get ready to delve into the heart of environmental advocacy as Tahoe TAP presents an exclusive interview with none other than Amy Berry, the driving force behind Tahoe Fund. Established in 2010, Tahoe Fund stands tall as a beacon of hope for the preservation of Lake Tahoe’s natural splendor. With a laser focus on initiatives spanning forest health, lake clarity, sustainable recreation, transportation, and stewardship, Tahoe Fund has emerged as a pivotal player in safeguarding the ecological balance of the region.

Tahoe TAP/Courtesy image

At the helm of this noble endeavor is Amy Berry, a visionary leader committed to nurturing Tahoe Fund’s mission. As CEO, Amy collaborates closely with the organization’s board of directors to orchestrate a symphony of private and public funding, channeling resources towards transformative environmental projects. With her adept stewardship, Amy has steered Tahoe Fund towards unprecedented success, raising over $20 million from private benefactors and spearheading a portfolio boasting more than 150 environmental enhancement endeavors, in partnership with over 50 stakeholders.

But Amy’s influence extends far beyond the confines of Tahoe Fund. Her dedication to environmental conservation has earned her prestigious appointments and accolades, cementing her status as a trailblazer in the field. As the Vice Chair of the Advisory Council for Nevada’s Department of Outdoor Recreation and a federal appointee to the esteemed Lake Tahoe Federal Advisory Committee, Amy wields her expertise to shape policies that resonate with her ethos of sustainability. Notably, she has also lent her discerning eye as a judge for the MacArthur Foundation’s “100&Change” $100 million prize competition, amplifying innovative solutions to global challenges.

Closer to home, Amy’s contributions have not gone unnoticed. Her inclusion in the Reno Gazette Journal’s esteemed “Twenty under 40” roster and the receipt of the coveted 2018 Lake Spirit Award underscore her unwavering dedication to the Lake Tahoe community.

As Tahoe TAP unravels the layers of Amy Berry’s inspiring journey, listeners are invited to witness firsthand the transformative power of passion and perseverance. In an era fraught with environmental uncertainties, Amy stands as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path towards a more sustainable future for Lake Tahoe and beyond.

So, fasten your seatbelts, dear listeners, as Tahoe TAP takes you on an exhilarating ride through the untamed wilderness of environmental advocacy, guided by the relentless spirit of Amy Berry.