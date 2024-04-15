LISTEN: Tahoe TAP Podcast with Cody Bass

This week the Tahoe TAP podcast brings you Cody Bass, current Mayor of City of South Lake Tahoe and Founder/Executive Director of Tahoe Wellness Center .

Cody Bass was born into cannabis but ventured into cultivating cannabis at the age of eighteen in the hills of Mendocino. He purchased his first parcel of land at twenty five to cultivate cannabis. This property is now licensed with Mendocino County for the legal cultivation for Tahoe Wellness Cooperative. Cody founded Tahoe Wellness Cooperative in January of 2009 and continues to serve as the Executive Director.



Mayor Bass was initially elected to City Council in November 2018. He was re-elected in November 2022 to serve a 4-year term. In December 2022, he was appointed to serve as the Mayor Pro Tem for 2023. During his 2023 tenure, he also served as a board member for the Tahoe Transportation District, PADMA, and the Lake Tahoe Visitor’s Authority Board. In addition, Bass represented the city on the El Dorado County Transportation Commission, El Dorado County 2×2, Charter City Subcommittee, Multi-Cultural Alliance Subcommittee, Mental Health Subcommittee, Capital Improvement Program Subcommittee, and the South Shore Transit Subcommittee.

Enjoy the podcast!