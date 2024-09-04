LISTEN: Tahoe TAP Podcast with Heather Segale

On this episode of Tahoe TAP, your hosts, Mike Peron and Rob Galloway bring you another fresh episode of “Things, Adventure, and People,” all Tahoe-related for your listening pleasure.

The focus of this week’s show is getting to know Sustainability Superstar Heather Segale , the Education & Outreach Director at the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center (TERC) located in Incline Village.

For over 15 years, Segale has been fostering stewardship programs that spark interest in environmental science. From school-aged children to adults, Segale has been instrumental in establishing a culture of environmental awareness and cultivating a mindset of personal responsibility in the community.

Segale is responsible for providing both intellectual and administrative leadership in the education and outreach component of TERC’s mission. She manages the Tahoe Science Center in Incline Village and the Eriksson Education Center in Tahoe City . Additionally, she develops and maintains exhibits, coordinates education programming, pursues funding opportunities, and manages grants for education exhibits and programs. Segale also coordinates TERC’s participation in regional outreach efforts and oversees the marketing plans for TERC’s two science education centers.

Enjoy as we dive deeper into Segale’s incredible work and explore how she’s making a lasting impact on Tahoe’s environmental landscape!