LISTEN: Tahoe TAP Podcast with JB Harris and JT Chevallier

Welcome back to The Tahoe TAP! Your hosts, Mike Peron and Rob Galloway, are here with another intriguing episode of Things, Adventure, and People, all Tahoe-related for your listening pleasure. The guests this show will be Co-Founders JB Harris & JT Chevallier from ECO-CLEAN Solutions which is revolutionizing beach clean ups via robots and was recently awarded the prestigious TRPA “Best in Basin” Award for Science & Innovation ..

While volunteer beach cleanups are vital in Lake Tahoe, they often miss the litter buried beneath the sand. ECO-CLEAN Solutions proudly introduces BEBOT to Lake Tahoe – the first of its kind on the West Coast! This solar-powered, eco-friendly robot efficiently sifts the sand to remove hidden trash from beneath the sand before it gets into waterways.

Their mission is to revolutionize beach cleaning and environmental stewardship in lake, coastal & marina environments using innovative, eco-friendly technologies. They are tackling the most challenging beach litter, microplastics, and invasive aquatic weeds to preserve the beauty and ecological health of landmark destinations, promoting sustainable tourism practices in Lake Tahoe & beyond.

Tune in to learn how ECO-CLEAN Solutions is preserving Lake Tahoe’s natural beauty with cutting-edge technology, one sweep at a time!