LISTEN: Tahoe TAP Podcast with John Rice, General Manager of Sierra-at-Tahoe
This week the Tahoe TAP podcast brings you John Rice, General Manager of Sierra-at-Tahoe, aspiring musician and pioneer of the snow sports industry.
During his 46 year career, John is well known for his work in bringing snowboarding to the resort industry, is credited with building the first full-time snowboard terrain park in the U.S. and continues to consult with resorts around the world – among many other community engagements!
He keeps the tradition of family music alive as a guitarist and singer of “Preachers Pickers” and continues to stay active in youth sports and outdoor activities in the South Lake Tahoe community.
As described by one of his peers in the industry, “John rice has always been out there leading instead of following!”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.