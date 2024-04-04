LISTEN: Tahoe TAP Podcast with John Rice, General Manager of Sierra-at-Tahoe

This week the Tahoe TAP podcast brings you John Rice, General Manager of Sierra-at-Tahoe, aspiring musician and pioneer of the snow sports industry.

During his 46 year career, John is well known for his work in bringing snowboarding to the resort industry, is credited with building the first full-time snowboard terrain park in the U.S. and continues to consult with resorts around the world – among many other community engagements!



He keeps the tradition of family music alive as a guitarist and singer of “Preachers Pickers” and continues to stay active in youth sports and outdoor activities in the South Lake Tahoe community.

As described by one of his peers in the industry, “John rice has always been out there leading instead of following!”