LISTEN: Tahoe TAP Podcast with Laura Brown and Amy Macosko

Welcome back to Tahoe TAP with your hosts, Mike Peron and Rob Galloway! In this episode, we’re diving deep into all things Tahoe with our usual round-up of local news, followed by a special interview with Laura Brown and Amy Macosko from the Tahoe Truckee Excellence in Education Foundation .

Laura, the foundation’s Executive Director for over 20 years, is retiring, and Amy is stepping in as the interim director. Tune in to hear how this amazing organization, founded by concerned citizens, has grown from a grassroots effort to a powerhouse of local educational support, investing over $6.1 million into the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District (TTUSD). Last year alone, they donated $277,415, funding everything from STEAM supplies to social-emotional learning programs, impacting 4,000 students across 12 schools.

Get inspired by their story and learn how they’re shaping the future of education in Tahoe!