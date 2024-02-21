LISTEN: Tahoe TAP Podcast with Tahoe SNOWFEST’S Doug Hartline

This week the Tahoe TAP podcast brings you Doug Hartline, Board President of North Lake Tahoe’s SNOWFEST – one of the largest winter mountain festivals on the west coast. In its 42nd year, this 10-day, annual event celebrates the best of North Lake Tahoe and all it has to offer by showcasing the relationships between the local community and the people who visit. Their mission is to support local nonprofits, public programs, student organizations, and scholarships, through the production of a unique set of events dating back to its ideation in 1981.

From ski town nightlife to outdoor family-friendly events, you’ll be sure to find an event that will keep you looking forward to next year’s SNOWFEST celebration.

For more information, go to TahoeSnowFest.org .

This year’s SNOWFEST begins Thursday, Feb. 29 and goes through Sunday, March 10.